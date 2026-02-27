Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen Guide: How to catch Suicune, Entei, and Raikou

HQ

The remakes of the first generation of Pokémon expanded the adventure beyond what the old Blue, Red, and Yellow versions allowed. In FireRed and LeafGreen, the legendary beasts appear: Entei, Raikou, and Suicune, famous for their appearance in Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal. However, if we want to capture these legendary Pokémon, we have to take several factors into account.

The first is that they will not be available until we complete the main story of the game, that is, we have to beat the Pokémon League. As if that weren't enough, they will appear in the form of "Roaming Pokémon," meaning that their location is random and if we don't capture them the first time, we will have to use the Pokédex to track them down. Finally, only one of the three legendary beasts will appear, and it depends on our starting Pokémon. If we choose Charmander, Suicune will appear; if we choose Squirtle, Raikou will appear; and if we choose Bulbasaur, Entei will appear. In other words, the legendary Pokémon that has a type advantage over our starter will appear.

Don't forget to save the game before going out in search of these Pokémon, and carry plenty of repels with you. The trick to finding them is very simple: have a level 50 Pokémon as the first in your team and use repel. This prevents any wild Pokémon of level 49 or lower from appearing while the repellent is in use, so if you are in the right area (which changes each time), the only Pokémon that will appear is your legendary beast. Also, as these Pokémon will try to flee during the first turn, it is important to use Mean Look to prevent them from escaping.

