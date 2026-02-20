Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch consoles next week

What a way to wake us up in the morning, eh? Pokémon has revealed that the classic 2004 remakes of the original Pokémon Red and Green games are getting a new platform to call home, as they'll arrive on the Nintendo Switch systems next week.

The games are download-exclusive, and will cost £16.99/$19.99 when they arrive on the 27th of February. Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen's Switch versions will require 40MB to download, and have local wireless support alongside support to battle and trade.

Pokémon HOME support is on the way, but doesn't seem like it will be available right away at launch. It's worth noting from the trailer below that these are just ports of the old games, rather than remakes, remasters, or anything of the sort. Still, for nostalgic fans wanting to relive the glory days of the Kanto region, there are few better ways to kick about than with the OG Pokémon games.