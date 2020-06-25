Pokémon fans don't seem impressed with Pokémon Unite

You're watching Advertisements

Just yesterday, during the "Pokémon Presents" presentation, The Pokémon Company announced a new Pokémon MOBA game, called Pokémon Unite, coming to Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android mobile devices. The game is developed by Tencent Games in collaboration with TiMi Studios (an internal Tencent studio) and it's currently under development.

Although the MOBA genre is very popular in the community of players and Pokémon games always generate hype, it seems that the new game dedicated to the lovely pocket-monsters has not received much interest from fans. To demonstrate this, in fact, the official video of the presentation on Youtube has collected over 160k dislikes compared to its approximate 76k likes. To make a comparison, the Nintendo Treehouse presentation video about Pokémon Sword/Shield - another Pokémon game highly contested by fans - had collected 80k dislikes last year.

In short, it seems that Pokémon Unite has not been received by great enthusiasm from Poké fans but it's likely that they will change their mind in the next few months, as soon as Tencent and TiMi Studios will have the opportunity to show something more about the game and convince them.