Pokémon Evolutions is a new eight-part web series that explores every previous region

The Pokémon Company will be taking fans on a nostalgia fuelled ride in the near future through the release of a brand-new web series known as Pokémon Evolutions. Each episode here is focused on a different region with episode one being centered on Galar and the series finale taking things back to Kanto. The very first episode of the eight-part series is set to premiere on September 1 and the series is due to conclude on December 23.

"'Pokémon Evolutions' is both an exciting new collection of animation for the brand and a thank-you to the millions of fans around the world who have joined us on this journey over the past 25 years," said Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International. "Each region has been a touchstone for new generations of Pokémon Trainers as the brand has grown, and we wanted 'Pokémon Evolutions' to pay homage to that legacy while also being innovative and contemporary. It's a new adventure and familiar all at once. And, with the last episode set in Kanto, 'Pokémon Evolutions' is a meaningful way to end our anniversary celebrations in the place where it all began for Pokémon 25 years ago."

You can take a look at the brand-new trailer for Pokémon Evolutions in the video above and its full listing of episodes can be viewed below:



Thursday, Sept. 9: "The Champion" featuring the Galar region



Thursday, Sept. 23: "The Eclipse" featuring the Alola region



Thursday, Oct. 7: "The Visionary" featuring the Kalos region



Thursday, Oct. 21: "The Plan" featuring the Unova region



Thursday, Dec. 2: "The Rival" featuring the Sinnoh region



Thursday, Dec. 9: "The Wish" featuring the Hoenn region



Thursday, Dec. 16: "The Show" featuring the Johto region



Thursday, Dec. 23: "The Discovery" featuring the Kanto region



