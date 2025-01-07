Pokémon declares 2025 as the Year of Eevee

HQ

While you can never really predict the future, The Pokémon Company have got their own Espeon to use Future Sight and tell us that 2025 will see an abundance of Eevee. The evolution Pokémon is often seen as a secondary mascot to Pikachu, as shown in the release of Let's Go Pikachu/Let's Go Eevee, and so it makes sense as to why an entire year is being dedicated to this Pokémon.

Of course, it's not just Eevee that's getting the primary focus, as all of the Eeveelutions will be getting plenty of love, too. At The Pokémon Center, you can already see the start of the year of Eevee, with new figures showing off some of the Eeveelutions. More figures will be revealed in time, so keep an eye out.

Otherwise, you've got the usual plushes, toys, books, and more that you can pick up from The Pokémon Center. We're promised more to come in the post made by Pokémon, so expect more Eevee-centred reveals throughout the year.