Pokémon Day: Pokémon Unite gets updated with Sword legendary and new events and accessories

Pokémon Day celebrations have begun, and with them we're starting to get announcements about new features and updates to existing Pokémon titles on the market (though hopefully we'll also get a sneak preview of the future).

The morning started with an update for Pokémon Unite, the League of Legends-style MOBA title in which we play the pocket monsters, and a new creature has just arrived. Zacian, the legendary dog from Pokémon Sword and Shield, joins the roster of characters available if you get him by clearing a temporary Mission Event.

A "boss rush" game mode has also been added via the Quick Battle menu, as well as new Emblems to unlock Johto Pokémon, and new Holowear. Finally, the new T-shirt skin to celebrate Pokémon Day 2023 is now available, so you can access all the content now by downloading the update, and you can check out all the details about it on Serebii.