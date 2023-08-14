Pokémon COO acknowledges technical issues in new games

HQ

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were critiqued heavily at launch for poor visuals and other technical difficulties. They weren't as visually displeasing as Pokémon Sword and Shield, but still fans found that considering the visual quality of other Switch games, it seemed that Pokémon had taken a step back while other titles took two steps forward.

In a statement to Comicbook.com, the Pokémon Company's COO Takato Utsunomiya spoke about how the series could change in the future.

"I think in general, if you look at the past, the path we've taken up until now has been this constant release, always regularly releasing products on a fairly fixed kind of a cadence, you might say. Always having these products able to be introduced and new experiences for our customers, and that's how we've operated up until now. I think we're still operating in that way, but there's more and more conversations, as the development environments change, about how we can continue to do this, while making sure that we're ensuring really quality products are also being introduced."



Could we see more time between Pokémon releases, then? It's certainly possible. Right now, we only have the upcoming DLC for Pokemon</blockquote>

Scarlet and Violet to look forward to in terms of main series releases. Gen 5 remakes are being discussed online, but nothing official has been confirmed on them yet.