Pokemon confirms Rayquaza's pronunciation, and it's not what you're thinking

Pokémon has announced the official pronunciation for Rayquaza, and fans aren't sure they agree with it. Since Pokémon first rolled around, people have been pronouncing the name of those weird creatures wrong and only on a few occasions has the company behind the games come in to correct fans.

At the recent Pokémon World Series, we got another popularly mis-pronounced name correction in Rayquaza. Or, should we say ray-KWAY-zuh. Apparently we should, because that's the official pronunciation according to The Pokémon Company.

This correction has appeared in the past, but for the most part fans have still been referring to the great spindly green dragon in the sky as ray-KWAH-zuh. A slight difference, but one that matters a lot to fans, as is often the case with something so beloved like Pokémon.

Pokémon fans are still holding strong to the old pronunciation for now, but perhaps this will be a case like Arceus (ar-CEE-us) where people just gradually accept the official version over time.