HQ

Last summer, Netflix gave us a brief look at Pokémon Concierge and announced the stop-motion series would arrive sometime in December. Now it's time for a much longer look at what awaits, as well as a specific premiere date.

The first official trailer for Pokémon Concierge doesn't just give us a quick and nice overview of what kind of adventures Haku, Psyduck and everyone else at the resort will go through, but also reveals that the show will premiere on Netflix the 28th of December.