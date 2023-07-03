Pokémon Concierge to debut on Netflix this December

HQ

As part of its presence at Anime Expo 2023, Netflix has now revealed the release window for the adorable-looking Pokémon Concierge. The stop-motion animated series will take viewers to a Pokémon holiday resort, and as of right now, we don't really know many other narrative and plot beats about the project.

What we do know is that it's being created by Dwarf Studios and will revolve around the young concierge, Haru, as they work at this interesting place. As this is a Pokémon show, we can expect tons of the pocket monsters to make their appearances, including Psyduck, who has been shown off behind the desk of the resort alongside Haru in the latest tweet that you can see below.

But on top of this short clip, we have also been told that the series will be making its debut on Netflix sometime in December. There's no exact date noted as of yet, but we do at least have a launch window to look forward to now.