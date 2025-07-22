LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic - Launch Livestream
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Pokémon Concierge

      Pokémon Concierge returns with new episodes on the 4th of September

      Haru's ex-boyfriend Kent shows up, and it seems the story of a Sealeo will have tears streaming down our face.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      It's official: cinema has returned to Netflix. Pokémon Concierge, the stop-motion series which features a former office worker Haru as she seeks to help Pokémon and humans relax on a paradisial island, will get new episodes on the 4th of September.

      As announced during today's Pokémon Presents, the series also got a new trailer as part of the event. The trailer sees Haru's ex-boyfriend Kent come to the island, as well as plenty of new Pokémon and their partners which will need Haru's help.

      Psyduck makes his return, and it seems like Haru might be building her Pokémon team with a Shinx who features in much of the trailer. We don't know how many new episodes will be arriving when Pokemon Concierge comes back, but the original drop gave us four adventures, so we can probably expect a similar amount.

      HQ

      Related texts

      0
      Pokémon ConciergeScore

      Pokémon Concierge
      SERIES. Written by Alex Hopley

      A series so sickeningly adorable it had me wishing for a real Pokémon Resort as if I was 4-years-old again.



      Loading next content