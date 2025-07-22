Pokémon Concierge returns with new episodes on the 4th of September

HQ

It's official: cinema has returned to Netflix. Pokémon Concierge, the stop-motion series which features a former office worker Haru as she seeks to help Pokémon and humans relax on a paradisial island, will get new episodes on the 4th of September.

As announced during today's Pokémon Presents, the series also got a new trailer as part of the event. The trailer sees Haru's ex-boyfriend Kent come to the island, as well as plenty of new Pokémon and their partners which will need Haru's help.

Psyduck makes his return, and it seems like Haru might be building her Pokémon team with a Shinx who features in much of the trailer. We don't know how many new episodes will be arriving when Pokemon Concierge comes back, but the original drop gave us four adventures, so we can probably expect a similar amount.