Pokémon Concierge returns in September 2025

We knew that Pokémon Concierge would be getting more episodes, and now we have a release date for when the new episodes will arrive on Netflix. Or, more accurately, we have a release window, which is September 2025.

The first series released at the end of 2023, and showcased a stop-motion story about Haru, a 9-5 worker tired of the city life, who decides to live out on the Pokémon Resort instead. In the new episodes, Haru and her partner Psyduck will encounter and help out more Pokémon.

We got to see a couple of the new Pokémon models, which includes a happy and determined Corphish, and it was revealed that the first four episodes of the miniseries are out now on YouTube, free to watch until the 9th of March. The next lot of episodes will arrive exclusively on Netflix.