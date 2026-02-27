HQ

While it might not offer the collecting, trading, and exploring that other Pokémon games have, Pokémon Champions is shaping up to be the new ultimate battle experience. We knew it was releasing some time this year, but now we have a firmer window, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch consoles sooner than you might think.

As revealed in today's Pokémon 30th anniversary livestream, Pokémon Champions releases in April 2026 for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. If you don't own a Nintendo console, and want the game on a mobile device, you'll be waiting a bit longer, as the game is slated for some time later this year.

In the trailer shared as part of the stream, we got to see a lot of Pokémon battling, with the inclusion of the new mega evolutions included in the Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC, perhaps showing that these mechanics are going to be here to stay.