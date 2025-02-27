Pokémon Champions is coming to Switch consoles and mobile devices

As expected, it took a little bit of time for the Pokémon Presents showcase to really get to somewhere of substance (if you can go as far as to say that). After getting updates on Pokémon Café, Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon The Card Game Pocket, Pokémon Go, physical trading cards, and more, we finally got introduced to Pokémon Champions, a new title that is being designed by Game Freak and developed by The Pokémon Works.

The game is a battler first and foremost and it'll be coming to the "Switch family of systems" (which is all but a confirmation of a Switch 2 version) and mobile devices. It'll have Pokémon Home support, multiple languages featured at launch, like Latin American Spanish, and as per the release date, all we know is that this will be explained in greater depth later this year.

We don't really know how this game will play either, as the announcement was mostly live-action, so we'll just have to wait until a grander focus on gameplay arrives down the line.