Pokémon Champions is coming to mobile devices in two weeks

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The Pokémon Company has announced that its Pokémon battle-focused title, Pokémon Champions, will arrive on Android and iOS devices on 17 June, and to mark the occasion, TPC is launching an in-game campaign featuring Raichu. From the day of launch until 2 September, all users will receive Raichu, Raichunite X, and Raichunite Y in their inbox. With these stones, Raichu can be mega-evolved into Mega Raichu X or Mega Raichu Y.

This gift isn't limited to the new versions; it will also be available to Nintendo Switch players. With the launch of the mobile version, cross-platform connectivity and the inclusion of Mega Evolution, Pokémon Champions aims to enhance and expand the Pokémon battle experience and encourage players of all levels to battle wherever and whenever they want.

Remember that if you want to play Pokémon Champions right now, you can do so if you have a Nintendo Switch and an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, as it is free-to-play (and also a free update for Nintendo Switch 2).

Are you going to play Pokémon Champions on mobile?