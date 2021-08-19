English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Café Mix

Pokémon Café Mix will soon receive brand-new content and a slightly revamped title

Brand-new Pokémon and new dress-up options are on their way.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Things were pretty radio silent for the puzzle spin-off Pokémon Café Mix following its launch until yesterday's Pokémon Presents event. During the event, we learned that the game's title will be being revamped to Pokémon Café Remix and that a bunch more content is on the way.

This new content is set to include brand-new Pokemon, brand-new dress-up options, and changes to the core puzzle elements. New creatures such as Squirtle, Jigglypuff, and Lucario will also be able to visit your café and there will be new ways for you to develop your staff Pokémon.

Pokémon Café Remix will arrive at an unconfirmed date during Q4 2021.

Pokémon Café Mix

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy