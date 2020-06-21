Pokémon Café Mix fuses puzzle and simulator mechanics

You're watching Advertisements

A lot of unexpected announcements came in the Pokémon Present online show, and one of them was Pokémon Café Mix. At first glance, it seems like just another puzzle game involving pokémon faces and items, in a similar vein to Pokémon Shuffle or Pokémon Link, but there is another element in the mix here: simulation.

This time, stages don't arrive one after another. Instead, players need to set up a café and attract customers. They will then order dishes and drinks that players will make by moving their finger on the screen. Build a friendship with a happy customer and they will help you out in the store, too. On top of that, different Pokémon have different specialties and matching them gives you bonuses when solving puzzles.

Progression in the game includes more pokémon, new items and tools, as well as different areas. As the café expands, new pokémon will stop by to eat and drink.

Pokémon Café Mix will be free-to-download with microtransactions, and it will be available on Nintendo Switch, Android Google Play and iOS App Store on June 23.