Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl will add customisable outfits, secret bases, and Pokéball stickers

The longest ever Pokémon Present broadcast was held earlier today, and as expected, we received a bunch of new details on the Diamond and Pearl remakes. The presentation this time focused on the many ways in which the remakes distance themselves from the originals.

Within the presentation we learned that secret bases would be making a comeback within the Grand Underground. Here you can personalise your own space with statues of Pokémon and placing them actually has an impact on gameplay within areas known as Pokémon Hideaways. Hideaways are brand-new areas where you can encounter roaming Pokémon and the creatures that you will come across here will vary depending on what statues you have placed within your Secret Base.

In addition to this, it was revealed that players can now customise the look of their trainers by purchasing new outfits at stores across the Sinnoh region. Another new customisation feature is Pokéball stickers. The stickers that you have attached to your Pokéball change the visual effects that are displayed when you send out a creature during battle.

Are you even more excited for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl after today's presentation?