Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl to release on November 19

Pokémon just had a blowout of release date announcements for two of its most anticipated upcoming titles, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends Arceus.

The former dual-version game will be arriving on November 19 on Nintendo Switch, with pre-orders currently available, as the official website revealed.

Then, Pokémon Legends Arceus will be arriving on January 28, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, as its website also stated. Pre-orders are not currently open for this one just yet, but the website did mention late August 2021, which might be worth keeping an eye on for those who want to grab a copy super early.