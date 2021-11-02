English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl receive a new TV trailer

Prepare to see this one on your screens in the very near future.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

Can you believe that it's now less than three weeks until the Diamond and Pearl remakes launch? The pair were officially revealed in a special Pokémon Direct this February, and we have been left waiting an agonising three months for them to arrive. With the release date growing ever closer, Nintendo has released a new trailer that will be airing on TV.

Sadly, no brand-new features are revealed here, so don't expect to see some Platinum-specific content. What we do get to see is some fleeting glimpse at battles and in-game competitions. There's also a flashy live sequence featuring legendaries Dialga and Palkia.

You can take a look at the new trailer in the video above.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy