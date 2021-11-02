Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl receive a new TV trailer

HQ

Can you believe that it's now less than three weeks until the Diamond and Pearl remakes launch? The pair were officially revealed in a special Pokémon Direct this February, and we have been left waiting an agonising three months for them to arrive. With the release date growing ever closer, Nintendo has released a new trailer that will be airing on TV.

Sadly, no brand-new features are revealed here, so don't expect to see some Platinum-specific content. What we do get to see is some fleeting glimpse at battles and in-game competitions. There's also a flashy live sequence featuring legendaries Dialga and Palkia.

You can take a look at the new trailer in the video above.