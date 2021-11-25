Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl have the second best debut for any Switch game in Japan

HQ

Earlier this week, we reported how Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl dominated the boxed retail charts in the UK and became the second biggest release of the year. Now sales figures have been released from its homeland of Japan, and unsurprisingly, things are looking equally as strong.

According to Famitsu, the pair of remakes sold an estimated 1,395,642 copies in just three days. This makes it the second strongest Switch launch in the region behind only Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was able to shift 1,880,626 in the same time span.

It also surpasses the previous mainline Pokémon games Sword and Shield, which were able to sell 1,364,544 million units. Surprisingly, its figures are pretty identical to the original Diamond and Pearl, which sold 1.586 million units in four days.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.