Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl reached 6M units sold during the launch week

They only came out on November 19.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the long awaited and much wanted titles fans have been asking for, and that kind of eager has been transferred into actual numbers of sales.

According to the information shared by gamebiz.jp (via Nintendo Life), Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl reached 6 million units sold in the first week of release, which is quite amazing considering these two titles technically cannot be considered as brand new games. With nostalgia and the love for a classic IP and the popular Generation IV, combining the popularity of Nintendo's console, it's not too surprising to see Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl sell so well.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl was released to Nintendo Switch on November 19. Our review can be found here.

