Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are coming to the Switch in 2021

During today's Pokémon Presents presentation, it was revealed that the much-rumoured Diamond and Pearl remakes will be releasing later in 2021. The pair of titles are named Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and they strive to be "faithful remakes."

Interestingly, the games aren't being developed by Game Freak and are instead being worked on by ICLA with Game Freak's Junichi Musada acting as director. Instead of sporting a 3D looking similar to Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, they have a visual style more similar to what we saw within The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

Fans had been waiting for remakes of these Gen 4 games for years, so it's great to see that they have finally become a reality. These versions represent the largest gap between the original and remakes that the series has seen to date. Previously this record was held by Ruby and Sapphire at 12 years, but Diamond and Pearl topped this with a 15 year wait. We have our fingers crossed that we won't have to wait even longer for remade Unova games.