Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl just received a new update

Nintendo has released the Ver. 1.2.0 Update for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl, the beloved remakes of 2006 Nintendo DS RPG Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. This time it's not just another bland set of regular optimisations for a "better gaming experience", but actually bringing some changes such as expanding Union Room functions, adding Colosseum battle feature, and more.

Check the full patch notes below:

● Union Room functions have been expanded.

- The maximum number of players you can play with via local or internet communication in Union Rooms has been increased to eight. Also, by selecting Greeting or Capsule Decorations, you can show each other your Trainer Cards or Capsule Decorations.

● Additional Colosseum battle feature has been added.

- Enter the Colosseum on the 2nd floor of a Pokémon Center to battle with other players using custom rulesets.

- In the Colosseum, you can set rules, such as the number of Pokémon to send into battle as well as their levels, and play Single Battles, Double Battles, or Multi Battles via local or internet communication.

● Pokémon Trading and Battles

- Some Pokémon acquired via unintended methods or illicit modification now cannot be used in Link Trades or Link Battles.

- Fixed some issues for more pleasant gameplay.

