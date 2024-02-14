Pokémon Black and White fans think something special is coming on Pokémon Day

HQ

On the 27th of February, the Empire State Building is going to be lit up in Pokémon colours to celebrate Pokémon Day as well as the launch of the Pokémon Horizons series. This is also driving conspiracy-prone fans into a frenzy as they search for the hidden meaning behind this event.

SoulSilverArt on Twitter/X argued that this is a special event. It's not every Pokémon Day that you get to see the Empire State Building lit up with Pokémon colours. Also, they said that the Unova region from Gen 5 is based on the NYC area and the USA, implying we could be getting some Unova-related news on Pokémon Day.

While this is a fun theory, we would say don't get too hyped. There are already enough reasons for Pokémon to light up the Empire State Building without having to announce Gen 5 remakes or a spin-off in Unova. A lot of fans want those games, but it might not be time yet for us to see them. Then again, we could be in for a treat in a couple of weeks' time.