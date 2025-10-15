Pokémon, Battlefield 6, and Taylor Swift are on the menu in the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

We're back for another edition of The Gamereactor Show. For our 70th episode, we're keeping things very topical by talking all about the recent Teraleak that has affected Pokémon and essentially given us an insight into what the immediate future may hold for the massive franchise.

But that's not all! We also spend some time chatting about Battlefield 6 and why we're happy with the game that Battlefield Studios has served up to fans. And this is all on top of getting a tad distracted and managing to segue onto Taylor Swift and why The Life of a Showgirl album is perhaps playing it safe.

Check out the latest edition of The Gamereactor Show below or on your local podcast provider, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.