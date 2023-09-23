Pokémon are coming to the Van Gogh Museum later this month

HQ

Pokémon is such an enormous brand at this point that it hardly surprises to see a strange and unusual collaboration being announced. Between teaming up with major musicians for an anniversary album, to seeing Pokémon decorating planes and different methods of transport in Japan, you really can't go far without meeting a Pokémon these days.

In this vein, The Pokémon Company has now announced that it will be collaborating with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands for something that is yet to be confirmed.

All we know about the collaboration so far is that it will launch on September 28 and that it could see some of Van Gogh's most famous works being replaced temporarily with Pokémon-themed versions, similar to the Sunflora take on Van Gogh's Sunflower at the end of the trailer below.