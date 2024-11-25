Pokémon and Sonic crossover in Sonic the Hedgehog 3's latest trailer

HQ

If you have ever wondered if the Sonic the Hedgehog movies exist in a universe where Pokémon exists, we finally have the answer thanks to the latest trailer for the third flick in the franchise.

At the start of the trailer, we see the leading trio hanging out a bar featuring Chao mascots wherein Knuckles teases Tails about its resemblance to Pikachu, leading Idris Elba to dish out a line that we wouldn't have expected from the famed actor beforehand.

After this, Shadow and the Dr. Eggmen (?) make their arrival and soon after we see Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles locked into a tough fight against their most vicious adversary to date, a fight that seemingly sees the Moon being cut in half!

Needless to say, it looks like this third film in the live-action film series is going to be an exciting one, so check out the latest trailer below ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiering on December 21.