Pokémon and Crocs team up for newly launched range of footwear and accessories

The Pokémon merchandising machine is truly unlike anything else. A collaboration has just been launched, one that sees The Pokémon Company and Crocs teaming up for a slate of footwear and accessories of varying kinds.

The collection currently spans 12 items that have just fully launched. There are six footwear options out of these, including a very pink and vibrant Eevee Classic Clog, an equally pink and colourful Pikachu Classic Clog for kids only, a more succinct generic Pokémon Classic Clog that comes in sizes fitting toddlers, kids, and adults too, and finally an adults only Versus Clog that features Charizard and Blastoise on one of each shoe.

The rest of the collaboration spans a list of badges that can be used to customise your shoe of choice, with these badges including Pokémon like Piplup, Cubone, Togepi, Jigglypuff, Ditto, Quaxly, Gengar, Psyduck, and more, plus a bunch of items from the Poké world too, be it Poké Balls, Ultra Balls, Master Balls, and such.

The range differs in price depending on the item of choice, with the cheapest being the £17 badge bundles and the most expensive being an adult Clog that will set you back £70.

