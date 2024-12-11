Pokemon and Aardman team up for "dream partnership"

HQ

Cracking thunderbolt, Pikachu! Wallace & Gromit creators Aardman are teaming up with Pokémon for a mysterious but exciting collaboration. It's currently unknown what form the collaboration will take, but it does have a release window, which is 2027.

Aardman and Pokémon have both released statements on the collaboration. Firstly, Taito Okiura, VP of marketing and media at The Pokémon Company International said: "This is a dream partnership for Pokémon. Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!"

Sean Clarke, managing director at Aardman added: "It's a huge honour to be working with The Pokémon Company International — we feel sincerely privileged to be trusted with bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way."

We've already seen Pokémon take on the world of stop-motion animation in Pokémon Concierge, but it'll be interesting to see how the two unique styles of the world's biggest entertainment brand and Aardman can match.