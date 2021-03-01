Pokémon 25: The Album gets a Fall 2021 release window

You're watching Advertisements

Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, and to celebrate the milestone, a special concert was performed by none other than Post Malone. The show saw the artist sing a few songs in an animated format as he travelled across various different parts of the world of Pokémon on a floating rock, encountering all kinds of creatures along the way.

The main song he performed - a cover of the song Only Wanna Be With You by Hootie and the Blowfish - will be part of the upcoming Pokémon 25: The Album, which will feature a variety of big name artists each contributing to the project.

Following the show, we now know that this album will be releasing this Fall, and aside from seeing Katy Perry already attached, the project will also feature a song by J Balvin, with further artists set to be announced over the year.

In other Pokémon news, be sure to check out the recent announcements of the Gen 4 remakes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, or if you haven't already, be sure to check out the concert right here.