PokéPark Kanto, Pokémon's own theme park, opens in 2026

If you ever hoped to find Pokémon in real life, you'll soon be able to see them in a theme park in Tokyo. Announced today during Pokémon Presents, PokéPark Kanto will open in 2026, with ticket sales open before 2025 begins.

PokéPark Kanto is not a standalone theme park, but a themed area within Yomiuriland, an amusement park in Tokyo. PokéPark will be around 26,000 square meters, and will be comprised of two areas: Sedge Town and Pokémon Forest. The Forest will be the main are, where you will encounter dozens of Pokémon in the wild.

We assume they will be statues (it seems fixed statues of Pokémon, but we hope some animatronics as well). They haven't said anything about interactive elements, like the ones you find in Super Nintendo World at the Universal theme parks (completely unrelated to this), but we suspect there will be still surprises, as the park doesn't open until 2026.

Nothing too thrilling, but the park where Poké Park is located, Yomiuraland, also has many other attractions, including a Ferris wheel and a giant roller coaster that once was the tallest of the world... in 1988.