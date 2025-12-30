Poison Ivy's new look for Absolute Batman has been revealed

HQ

While Absolute Batman might be our biggest, buffest look at Bruce Wayne yet, he needs to have the width of a semi truck in order to have a hope of contending with Gotham's new rogues gallery. Most of the reimagined Batman baddies looked like they crawled straight out of hell, but some have been spared their grotesque reimagining.

Poison Ivy looks like she'll be one such villain. In a newly revealed cover for Absolute Batman #17, we see the floral femme fatale in all her glory, designed by artist Björn Barends. There is some debate about her design online, with some disappointed she's not got any elements of body horror in her outwards appearance.

However, as reader TheEpicAlec noted on social media, there has been mention of an Isley Ecosystem in the Absolute Batman universe before, which showed off a lot more of a spookier plant atmosphere. It could be that this prettier version of Ivy is just a front, hiding her monstrous powers underneath. Poison Ivy has often been a character designed to lure people in with a beautiful façade, after all.

