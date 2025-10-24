Poirot and Miss Marple get the Mr. Men treatment in Agatha Christie-themed crossover

HQ

Two of the most famous names in English literature are coming together for a crossover that you perhaps didn't know you needed. Two of Agatha Christie's most popular characters have been given the Mr. Men/Little Miss treatment in two stories that are now available.

The first is Mr. Poirot: Mischief on the Nile and it's a fun take on the Death on the Nile story that sees iconic Mr. Men and Little Miss suspects queried over a peculiar case.

The other is Miss Marple: Muddle at the Vicarage, which is a take on The Murder at the Vicarage and sees the sleuth attempting to find out the truth behind a robbery by working with Mr. Men and Little Miss characters.

Both books are available now and will be expanded with an additional story that will come in February 2026. The question now is whether we should expect to see Mr. Tickle or Little Miss Sunshine appearing in a Poirot or Miss Marple story...

