Point-and-click puzzler 'When the Past was Around' arrives on PC

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Mojiken Studio and publisher Toge Productions, both from Indonesia, have launched a new game called When the Past was Around on PC. It's a point-and-click puzzle game about love and letting go, where you play as a young aspiring violinist, Eda, who seems to try and move on from her lover, who somehow has a head of an owl (that we think is a kind of a metaphor).

As I played the demo before, my first impression was that it's a relaxing, yet thoughtful experience, with some typical point-and-click puzzles to navigate through. Like Mojiken's other games, such as She & the Light Bearer or Toge Production's Coffee Talk, the game offers atmospheric soundtracks. In this case, you'll be accompanied by the beautiful sounds of the violin.

If you're interested in this silent yet atmospheric title, check out the game's Steam page or its launch trailer above. Meanwhile, the PS4, Switch, and Xbox One versions of When the Past was Around will come later in November.