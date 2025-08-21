Poetic justice: Errani and Vavassori win US Open mixed doubles and take one million dollars

HQ

When US Open announced a change in format for the mixed doubles category, last year winners Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori were some of the first to raise their voice against the change, describing it as a "profound injustice that disrespect an entire category of players" as it "put money above tennis". This year, the mixed doubles was turned into a mini tournament, moved up before the main tournament, matches were shorter (sets of 4 games), and prize money was significatively increased to attract pairs of singles stars, like Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, who lost in less than an hour, or Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula.

Thus, it is kind of poetic justice that Errani and Vavassori, the only pair with extensive experience on doubles and mixed doubles this year, ended up winning the mixed doubles tournament from US Open 2025, defeating another "dream team" like Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6. They will earn one million dollars (to share between the two), five times more than the $200,000 they earned last year.

"This is for all the doubles players who couldn't play this tournament" said Errani. "We have been on a mission", added Vavassori. Errani and Vavassori initially weren't going to participate, given that their singles ranking was too low, but they were given a wildcard. However, most other professional mixed doubles players couldn't participate due to ranking or the mini tournament, played over just two days, happening at the same time as singles qualifiers, a process that players that high rank players like Djokovic, Zverev, Medvedev, Mirra Andreeva or Naomi Osaka can omit. "We showed today that doubles is a great product", Vavassori said.

"You proved that I guess mixed doubles players are smarter tactically than singles players, but we pushed 'til the end," Swiatek admitted to the Italians, who despite their initial criticisms, were thankful for the organisation for giving them the opportunity to play, praising the atmosphere, and also showing that experience in doubles and tactical play can defeat the "fan casts" of singles stars.