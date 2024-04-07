Podcasters attempt to solve a cold case in Netflix's Bodkin

Netflix has shown off the first look at one of the upcoming series that it has planned for May 2024. Known as Bodkin, the show revolves around a group of podcasters who have flocked to Ireland in an attempt to solve a cold case about three strangers who mysteriously disappeared years before.

The show stars Will Forte in the lead role, and it will be looking to make its arrival on the streamer as soon as May 9, 2024. You can see the daft trailer for the series below, as well as reading its full synopsis too.

Synopsis: "Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined."