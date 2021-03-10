Pocky & Rocky Reshrined gets first trailer

If you're a fan of classic Japanese top-down shooters, then you are likely to be familiar with Pocky & Rocky that started off as an arcade adventure back in 1986. But most of you probably remembers the duo from the Super Nintendo sequel that launched in 1993 in Europe.

Well, this fall, they are making a comeback in Pocky & Rocky Reshrined, which closely resembles the Super Nintendo classic. Now we've got the first trailer, which you can check out below. It launches sometime this fall for PlayStation 4 and Switch.