Pocky & Rocky, Cotton 100% and more retro games are arriving on Xbox this week

Starting December 7, Xbox gamers will be able to enjoy a whole slew of great retro titles from the Japanese studio Inin. Some of them are fairly known to western gamers such as Pocky & Rocky, but most of these are games that are mainly popular in Japan.

Inin calls this release the Xbox Ininvasion and it includes:



Pocky & Rocky: Reshrined



Irem Collection Vol. 1



Clockwork Aquario



Ultracore



Cotton 100%



Panorama Cotton



PC, PlayStation and Switch gamers have been able to enjoy these games for a few years, but now more can play them as they are being released for Xbox. Check out the launch trailer below for a brief introduction to the video game magic of each title.