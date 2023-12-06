Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Pocky & Rocky, Cotton 100% and more retro games are arriving on Xbox this week

The Ininvasion has begun!

Starting December 7, Xbox gamers will be able to enjoy a whole slew of great retro titles from the Japanese studio Inin. Some of them are fairly known to western gamers such as Pocky & Rocky, but most of these are games that are mainly popular in Japan.

Inin calls this release the Xbox Ininvasion and it includes:


  • Pocky & Rocky: Reshrined

  • Irem Collection Vol. 1

  • Clockwork Aquario

  • Ultracore

  • Cotton 100%

  • Panorama Cotton

PC, PlayStation and Switch gamers have been able to enjoy these games for a few years, but now more can play them as they are being released for Xbox. Check out the launch trailer below for a brief introduction to the video game magic of each title.

