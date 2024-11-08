Pocketpair unveils documents and information about The Pokémon Company lawsuit, and it looks like the plot thickens

HQ

The controversy over The Pokémon Company and Nintendo's lawsuit against Pocketpair, the studio behind Palworld, is escalating to a new level. Earlier today, the Japanese studio behind the Early Access hit from earlier this year released documents about the ongoing lawsuit, and in setting out its facts makes a veiled accusation against the Japanese pocket monster giant.

Apparently, the three patents that TPC accuses Pocketpair of infringing were filed and approved months after the game's 19 January release. One of them, in fact, was allegedly accepted in August 2024, according to the statement on its website.

Neither Nintendo nor The Pokémon Company has responded to this information at the time of writing, but in the eyes of gamers the picture painted is not a promising one for the gaming giant, nor is it a fortunate one in terms of timing, just months before the launch of its new era of hardware in 2025.

What do you think of the lawsuit situation between TPC, Nintendo and Pocketpair?