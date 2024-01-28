Pocket Pair prepares to fight Palworld cheaters

HQ

The fact that Palworld is a non-PvP game, in which you pretty much just play for yourself, hasn't stopped cheaters from flocking to the game. Now Pocket Pair has adressed this on X, and says they "will apply a patch as soon as it is ready", but admits that it is "currently difficult to completely prevent all cheating immediately".

Basically, we can expect Pocket Pair to fight off the cheaters, making things harder for them, but as we have seen in countless PC titles during the last decade, it's impossible to get rid of them all as they are so many with different solutions. Even in a colorful and charming game about collecting monsters without PvP.