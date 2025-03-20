Pocket Bravery to offer an old-school beating on consoles next month

Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and Tekken 8 are all well and good, but few things beat an old-fashioned two-dimensional fight. And that's exactly what Statera Studios delivers with its Pocket Bravery, which was released for Steam in 2023 (which boasts a "Very Positive" community rating).

The developers make no secret of the fact that the game is inspired by "legendary fighting franchises", something that is clearly noticeable. We are treated to "hand-crafted pixel art", and a game system based on the four elements, which reportedly play an important role in the fights.

Pocket Bravery has now been announced for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, with a planned release on April 10. In a first console trailer, we get a closer look at the different aspects of the title, and if you're a fan of classic fighting games, we promise it's time well spent.