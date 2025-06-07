Pocket Boss asks you explore the secret lives of charts and data

During Day of the Devs, one of the many World Premieres that took place gave us a glimpse at an upcoming puzzle game from developers Langfilm and Playables. Known as Pocket Boss, this project is an unusual game where the aim is to get lost in data and charts while completing tasks for a boss who you remain in contact with through a chat interface. The goal is to tick off each task that gets handed your way and to do so in such a way that when put under the microscope your boss won't notice anything out of the ordinary.

As the description for the game explains, Pocket Boss is all about "working smart, not hard," and as for some of the tasks that you may be expected to complete, we're told that you could have to eliminate competitors, navigate the stock market, and all while managing small and intuitive puzzles that are typically mechanically quite straightforward.

The official description for the unusual puzzle game adds: "Pocket Boss is an intimate encounter with data, exploring the secret life of charts. You are in touch with your boss through a chat interface, where you get all kinds of requests. Erase competitors with a finger swipe, navigate the stock market without crashing - work smart, not hard. Your boss will verify if everything looks correct - and, most importantly - beautiful."

There is not currently a release date attached to Pocket Boss, but we do know that it will at least be coming to PC. Check out some images of the game below.