Pochettino announces USMNT squad for World Cup, led by Pulisic

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United States is especially motivated this World Cup, as the competition takes place in United States, Mexico and Canada, but with most of the matches in the US, including the final in New York. The manager Mauricio Pochettino announced the 26-man squad on Tuesday, which is led by AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, the most known player of the squad which features 17 players from Europe.

Other well known players include 2022 captain Tyler Adams from Bournemouth, Folarin Balogun from AS Monaco, and Weston McKennie from Juventus.

"We are confident ​this is the best group of 26 players to help us achieve success at the World ​Cup. These were very difficult decisions, and we are thankful ⁠to all the players who were part of this journey. This group is very focused and ready ​to give everything they have to represent the United States and deliver performances that will make the fans ​and the country proud", said Pochettino.

United States squad for World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers



Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)



Matt Freese (New York City)



Matt Turner (New England Revolution)



Defenders



Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)



Sergiño Dest (PSV)



Alex Freeman (Villarreal)



Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)



Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)



Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)



Antonee Robinson (Fulham)



Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)



Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)



Auston Trusty (Celtic)



Midfielders



Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth)



Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps)



Weston McKennie (Juventus)



Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)



Attacking midfielders/wingers



Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)



Christian Pulisic (Milan)



Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach)



Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)



Tim Weah (Marseille)



Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)



Strikers



Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco)



Ricardo Pepi (PSV)



Haji Wright (Coventry City)

