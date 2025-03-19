PNY unveils one of the world's fastest NVMe drives for handheld consoles

HQ

PNY, known for their graphics cards, storage, and memory products, has just launched a 2230 format M.2 drive called PNY CS2342, meaning that it's the small square size that fits perfectly in to your ITX motherboard, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, MSI Claw, or whatever compatible handheld gaming device you are using.

It's a Gen 4 x4 drive, with 2 TB being the maximum capacity, and read speeds hitting up to 7,300 MB/s - possibly making it one of, if not the fastest 2230 format based SSD on the wider market for consumers.

Like all modern SSDs, it contains advanced data protection via TCG Pyrite, and a five-year limited warranty. Local pricing is currently unknown, but the MSRP for the 1 TB version is $70, and $135 USD for 2 TB.