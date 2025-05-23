PNY reveals Nintendo Switch 2-compatible express microSD card

HQ

The Nintendo Switch 2 is almost here, and for current Switch owners who intend to pick up the successor system, this means you will likely need to snag a bit of gear to suit the improved console if you intend to use it to its limits. Whether that means investing in a camera, a new carry case, the Pro Controller evolution, an extra pair of Joy-Cons 2, the list goes on. But what about storage solutions...

While current microSD cards will work with the Switch 2, as the console is faster than its predecessor, it might be an idea to improve your storage solution too. The folk over at PNY have identified that this might be on the minds of a few fans and therefore they have created a new express microSD card that claims to be over four-times faster than a standard microSD.

It's called the PNY microSD Express Flash Memory Card and it's fundamentally made to be compatible with the Switch 2. We're told that these cards offer a read performance of up to 890MB/s and a write speed of 750MB/s, all while having a PCIe Gen3x1 UHS-1 interface and two capacity options of 128GB or 256GB. For those who don't speak binary, the performance here means these cards should run 4.4x faster than the SD card you probably have in your Switch today.

The express cards are available to pick up today, with the 128GB clocking in at $44.99 and the 256GB at $55.99.