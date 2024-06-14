Plus Ultra: Legado, a metroidvania to recognise and remember the Mesoamerican culture before the Discovery of America

During last week's season of events organised around the Summer Games Fest we've seen other presentations focused on very interesting indie games. We know that literally hundreds of games have been presented and it would be a titanic task to cover them all, but even among the crowd there are some that stand out for their originality or premise, as is the case with Plus Ultra: Legacy.

This title is a metroidvania roguelite project that aims to raise awareness of the value of the lost Mesoamerican cultures that gradually disappeared after the discovery of America and its subsequent conquest by Europeans. Now we know that this game will be coming to PC and Nintendo Switch in the future, as although their Kickstarter campaign has not yet concluded, they have already raised more than 32,000 euros of the 25,000 they initially asked for the project. Its developers at Pontica also promise that if they reach 40,000 euros (before 35 hours) they will add even more localised languages to the game, of which English and Spanish are already confirmed.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.