Pluribus star confirms Season 2 writers room has begun

Having already become the most-watched TV show on Apple TV, it's safe to say Vince Gilligan's Pluribus has been quite the success for the platform. Starring Rhea Seehorn as misanthropic author Carol who has to save the world from an apocalypse of niceness, Pluribus has had fans eager for each new episode, and soon we'll be expecting a second season.

Speaking with Variety, Rhea Seehorn revealed that the writers room for Season 2 of Pluribus has already begun. She didn't have any details to share, but did say that the finale is going to shock us as some "very big things happen."

Seehorn also said she wants to see the show run for 10 seasons, but it seems that Gilligan has a clear ending in mind. We'll have to see how long Pluribus can keep going on for, as it always seems the odds are too stacked against Carol to be overcome.

