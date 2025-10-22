Pluribus looks delightfully twisted in this brand new trailer

HQ

At long last we've finally been served with a proper and expectedly weird trailer of Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan's new sci-fi series. And Pluribus looks to be very absurd indeed, starring Rhea Seehorn as the world's most unhappy person. The only sane person in a world gone completely mad.

Pluribus will air on the 7th of November with two back to back episodes, followed by one new episode each week until the finale on the 26th of December. The trailer, which you can check out here below, teases a weirdly utopian society. But there's also a hint of something darker going on.

It's classic Gilligan with twists, turns and surprises. And Pluribus sure looks like one of the most exciting shows coming this autumn, so be sure to tune in.

