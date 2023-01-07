Plunder Panic offers party fighting for up to 12 players

Dansk
If you are looking for some fun and action packed gaming to enjoy with friends and family, perhaps you should check out Plunder Panic, which was recently released for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox (with cross-play support). It's an action packed fighting game for up to 12 people, that also has a nice pirate theme and beautiful pixel work.
We have now got a new trailer which you can check out below.