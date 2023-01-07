Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Plunder Panic

Plunder Panic offers party fighting for up to 12 players

The action-packed fighting game has a pirate theme.

If you are looking for some fun and action packed gaming to enjoy with friends and family, perhaps you should check out Plunder Panic, which was recently released for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox (with cross-play support). It's an action packed fighting game for up to 12 people, that also has a nice pirate theme and beautiful pixel work.

We have now got a new trailer which you can check out below.

Plunder Panic

